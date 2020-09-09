Public leaders move forward with revitalization of historic site in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Public leaders are moving forward with a major revitalization of a historic site in downtown Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan joined Davenport Advisors for a tour of Overland Lofts on Chestnut Street Wednesday.

The city’s economic development project calls for the transformation of the property into 60 market-rate apartments and retail space. When project planning began two years ago, developers focused mainly on convenient proximity to Springfield amenities.

Now, their focus is on air quality and keeping residents safe from COVID-19. The new priority has led to the installment of HVAC systems throughout the building.

The Founder of Davenport as well as the project Manager, Juan Prieto told 22News that they want to ensure constant and well maintained airflow.

“You’ve got an air handler on the roof and then you’ve got a unit that distributes the air in the apartment,” said Prieto. “There’s two in every one-bedroom apartment, three in the two-bedroom apartments, and it really allows the air quality to be pristine air coming from the sky.”

The multi-million-dollar redevelopment project is expected to be ready for tenants later this year.