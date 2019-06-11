Public meeting discusses crumbling foundations in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A meeting was held in Monson Monday night to discuss crumbling foundations in town.

The Special Committee to Study the Financial and Economic Impacts of the Crumbling Foundations invited residents to the public meeting. Foundations are falling apart because of a mineral that was mixed in the concrete from a Connecticut quarry.

Unsafe home conditions are not just safety hazards, they pose a risk to public health as well.

“We wanna know as much as we can about the crumbling foundations in our town,” said Russell Versette, a member of the Board of Assessors in Monson. “So, I elected to come here to find out whatever information I can gather and bring it back to the board.”

No word on the next steps to resolve this issue.