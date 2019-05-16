Public meeting held on proposed Page Blvd. pot shop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A marijuana dispensary is planning to open on Page Boulevard in Springfield.

A public meeting was held Wednesday night about the proposed pot shop was held, in order to hear thoughts and concerns from local residents. The dispensary is proposed for 311 Page Boulevard in the city’s East Springfield neighborhood.

Former Springfield City Councilor Tim Rooke told 22News about 300-people were invited to Wednesday night’s event and it was the largest attendance for an outreach meeting in the city to date.

“It’s a great area, everyone is worried about traffic but I don’t think it will be a problem,” said Letricia McCullen of Springfield.

Another resident said she’s confident of using this site for the dispensary because it’s being run by Rooke.

