Public meeting on toxic blooms in Congamond Lakes happening Wednesday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The public will get a chance to learn more and give input surrounding bacteria growing in the Congamond Lakes in Southwick on Wednesday.

Toxic blooms in the water forces officials to oftentimes close the lake for recreation because the blooms are harmful to people.

Michelle Pratt with “Citizens Restoring Congamond” told 22News Tuesday, that the state has yet to fund remediation efforts.

So now, CRC submitted an application to the Community Preservation Committee in Southwick as a “plan B” for funding.

A public hearing is happening Wednesday at the Southwick Town Hall. It begins at 7 p.m. She’s encouraging supporters to attend.