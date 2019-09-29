Public meeting to discuss two new middle schools in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents, students, and parents will gather together in Holyoke Sunday afternoon to discuss the importance of voting on two new middle school buildings.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meet up will take place at the corner of Cabot Street and Chesnut Avenue around 2:00 p.m.

That location is currently a vacant block where one of the two schools may be built.

Members of the design team as well as informational material will be available to share information and answer questions.

On November 5th, residents will be asked to vote on a Debt Exclusion to pay for the construction of the buildings which will be the first new construction project in 30 years.

To learn more about the project, click here.

Related: