SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of the year again when families are looking for fun ways to spend time outdoors.

One affordable option that people have in the summer is taking a dip in their local public pools. In Springfield, public pools like the one at Forest Park will open up their doors for the summer on July 1st.

Joe Federico the Aquatics Director in Springfield says that they are fully staffed with lifeguards once again. The City of Springfield currently operates 10 indoor school pools and 2 outdoor pools.

There’s a little over 2 weeks until pools open up so the city has opened up over 20 splash pads to keep families cool until then.

“As of right now we actually have all the splash pads open and running. So for the weather when it starts to get nice early, we often open the splash pads so people can still cool down because we do not open the pools until July 1st.” Joe Federico the Aquatics Director in Springfield

In an effort to draw people in and entice applicants to come back, many cities are offering a variety of incentives. Everything from higher wages and even offering reimbursement for lifeguard training courses to sweeten the deal.

To use the Springfield public pools, a free pool pass is needed. To pre-register to use all summer long, visit springfield-ma.gov.

