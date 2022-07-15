HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures have been particularly hot, and what better way to stay cool than to take a dip in the pool? Many public swimming pools are finally open for the summer season.

If you’re looking for a place to swim; Sarah Sherman in Chicopee is open from 11 a.m.-7:45 p.m., and

Pouliot Pool in Holyoke is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. They even offer adult swims for seniors from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

22News spoke with the directors of the Holyoke pool about the increase in foot traffic this summer season

“It’s been busy ever since we opened a lot of children and families are attending on a daily basis with the way the economy is. Maybe not as many families are traveling so this is just a local place where they can come to cool off every day and just spend time with their children,” said Maureen Tisdell, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Holyoke.

A lot of people have been flocking to public swimming pools in an effort to stay cool.

Pouliot Pool receives about 50 to 130 patrons during their free swim block.