Public safety committee to discuss body-worn cameras for Springfield officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Police-worn body cameras will be discussed at the Springfield public safety committee meeting Monday afternoon.

City officials will be discussing the possibility of approving a contract for more than 3 years regarding a body-worn camera system for the Springfield Police Department.

Nearly a dozen companies are competing to provide police officers in Springfield with body cameras.

The Mayor’s Office told 22News, it will take approximately a month for a review committee to evaluate the bids, and select a vendor.

The companies that proposed their systems were required to have been in operation for at least 3 years.

The city also wanted the applicants’ camera systems implemented in more than 10 agencies.

The department’s goal is to give officers body cameras by the end of the year, if not sooner.