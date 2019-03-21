Public safety meeting in Springfield focused on dangers of dirt bikes

Dirt bikes have long been a dangerous problem in Springfield and they were the main point of discussion at the city’s public safety meeting Wednesday night.

City councilors, as well as acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapporood, were at the meeting.

One main topic of discussion was a dirt bike ordinance. Recreational off-highway vehicles are already prohibited from riding on public ways, but the meeting discussed creating a dirtbike specific ordinance.

Dirt bike accidents have been the cause of many deaths and injuries in Springfield, including one death as recently as December.

Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman told 22News, “These neighborhood quality of life issues are extraordinarily important to the city of Springfield we want to make sure when people are in their homes and around their homes that they feel safe.”

The meeting also discussed police department recruitment tactics, and police department accreditation.

Wednesday night’s meeting was just a discussion of topics, there were no votes taken.