Public skating opens at Cyr Arena in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ice skating opens to the public at Cyr Arena in Springfield Friday night.

Public skating hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 8:50 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 3:50 p.m. The newly renovated facility includes a new warming room, concession stand and six changing rooms.

Cyr Arena is located in Forest Park and is accessible at 200 Trafton Road. The cost to skate is $5 for adults and $3 for children, skates are available to rent for $4.25 per pair. Cyr Arena is cash only.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan and his team for their continued efforts navigating and facilitating all of our public recreational amenities throughout this COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening of our public skating hours at our renovated Cyr Arena continues my Administrations commitment to enhancing all of our youth and public recreational activities. This annual tradition of holding public skating hours during the fall and winter seasons is a beloved activity for children and their families and I am happy to see its return.”