SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will host the Take the Mic Public Speaking program on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from STCC, Take the Mic will feature fun interactive activities, guest speakers, arts and crafts, creative writing, and public speaking 101.

The first speaker of the event is Springfield native Alysia Cutting who has been a part of the program for over seven years. Cutting is known for her voice on WEIB 106.3 Smooth FM radio and has received multiple awards for her artistry, volunteerism, and community service.

Cutting is also an active speaker and panelist and is centered around media, arts, education, faith, health, and personal empowerment.

Take the Mic begins on Monday at 10:30 a.m. and will go through Friday in building two on the seventh floor at STCC.