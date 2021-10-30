Puerto Rican flag raising at Springfield City Hall

FILE – In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico’s Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances approved on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, a new budget that largely suspends austerity measures and government cuts for one year as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from hurricanes, earthquakes and the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This November is Puerto Rican Heritage Month and the Springfield community is coming together to celebrate.

This year on November 1st Senator Adam Gomez and Bilingual Veteran’s Outreach will host a celebration to commemorate the 32nd annual Puerto Rican flag raising at the Springfield City Hall.

At the event Gomez will recognize local Puerto Rican businesses and organizations, for their commitment and dedication to the Springfield community. The flag raising is from 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.