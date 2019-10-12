Puerto Rican Parade Committee holds first annual “Noche De Gala”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Puerto Rican Parade Committee held their first annual “Noche De Gala” Friday night to celebrate a successful Hispanic Heritage Month, and parade.

Around 250 people attended the gala at the Sheraton, celebrating over food and drinks. Victoria Rodriguez, chair of the Springfield Peurto Rican Parade Committee told 22News that this year’s parade aims to capture the theme of unity.

“I think everyone is just coming off of the excitement of the parade that happened on September 15. We’re just looking forward to it. We definitely incorporated a lot of themes of the parade to our gala,” said Rodriguez. “The theme of our parade this year means we are united. Any time we can come together and have a good time. that is just what we are aiming for.”

Rodriguez said the gala will now be a part of the parade season for years to come.

And 22News reporter Hector Molina was the MC of Friday night’s event.