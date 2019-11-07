WATCH LIVE: Puerto Rican’s celebrate heritage in annual Flag Raising Ceremony in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno held the 30th Annual Puerto Rican Flag Raising Ceremony on the steps of City Hall Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the flag-raising ceremony celebrates Puerto Rican heritage and the many cultural contributions made by Puerto Rican residents and families.

This year’s honoree is Heriberto Flores who is the Chairman of Springfield Partners for Community.