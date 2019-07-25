Puerto Rico governor to resign in early August

People celebrate outside the governor’s mansion La Fortaleza, after Gov. Ricardo Rossello announced that he is resigning Aug. 2 after nearly two weeks of protests and political upheaval touched off by a leak of crude and insulting chat messages between him and his top advisers, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After two weeks of protest, Puerto Rico’s Governor, Ricardo Rossello, announced he will be resigning.

Rossello said late Wednesday night that will be resigning next Friday, August 2. A crowd of thousands outside the governor’s mansion in Old San Juan erupted into cheers and singing after Rossello’s announcement on Facebook just before midnight.

The local Puerto Rican community is just as excited as the people in Puerto Rico.

Springfield resident Zenaida Perez told 22News, “I think it’s a good thing for them. I think they are going to progress having another governor in there because this one obviously wasn’t doing a good job so I guess did a good job of resigning.”

He is conceding power after furious protests and political unrest because of leaked crude and insulting chat messages between Rossello and his top advisers.

Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez will become the new governor of Puerto Rico after his resignation.