Pumpkin picking season starts early this Fall

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pumpkin season has come early this year here in western Massachusetts in preparation for Halloween and a lot of good eating.

There was no shortage of people purchasing their Pumpkins at this landmark farm on Russellville Road in Westfield over the weekend.

They had heard they wouldn’t have to wait to get the pick of the crop this first weekend in October. According to James Kosinski, they heard right.

Kosinski told 22News, “This year it started early. I think people were really excited to decorate this Fall.”

James Kosinski was only too happy to share what he’s learned about the ever-popular pumpkins that are so popular this time of year. And there’s a lot to learn.

“Pumpkins generally take 100 days to mature from seed to finish and so you’re getting ready to harvest around the first of September or labor day,” said Kosinski.

Families planning to decorate their property with a Jack-O-Lantern are out looking for the really large pumpkins.

How large? According to the owner of Kosinski Farms, you can buy some really big ones, say between forty and fifty pounds each. all part of the charm of Pumpkin season.