Puppy dies after testing positive for parvovirus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A third case of canine parvovirus has been confirmed in Springfield.

According to Second Chance Animal Service, a puppy that was treated at the Community Veterinary Hospital on Mulberry Street tested positive for parvovirus on Tuesday.

Sadly, the puppy died shortly after the vet visit, making it the third reported case in the city. Second Chance is urging all dog owners to check their pet’s vaccination records and be sure their dogs have had the parvovirus vaccine.

“Puppies can receive their first DA2PP vaccine as early as 6-8 weeks, but they must be vaccinated every four weeks until they are at least 16 weeks of age in order to provide the best protection,” Second Chance Veterinarian, Dr. Jennifer Johnson, stated in a news release to 22News.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the virus is highly contagious. It mostly affects unvaccinated dogs and young puppies.

Symptoms include lethargy, loss of appetite and fever or low body temp.