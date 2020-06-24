Puppy, less than 12-weeks-old, found dead in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center is seeking the public’s help in the case of a dead dog in Chicopee.

The center received a call about a deceased puppy found on a dirt access road off of Goodwin Street near Westover Air Force Base. The less than 12-week-old male German Shepherd puppy was found with blunt force trauma to its head that officials say was intentional.

A veterinarian says there were no other signs of trauma that would indicate a car accident. They are looking for the owner or whoever is responsible for the animal’s death.

Thomas J. O’Connor Center Animal Control Supervisor Hannah Orenstein told 22News, “It is known for sort of a trash dumping area. So we think that somebody intentionally placed this dog there. Not that he would’ve been injured and then run there and died. We think that somebody intentionally left him.”

Some private donors offered a reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

If you have information please call the center directly at 413-781-1484.