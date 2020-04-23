Puppy Scams: List of red flags to avoid when adopting

(WWLP) – BBB is receiving Scam Tracker reports of potential pet owners being told they have to pay extra for a crate or insurance to have a pet shipped because of the coronavirus.

BBB Scam Tracker

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, people all over the world have lost their jobs or have been ordered or advised to stay home to help slow the spread of the virus. With all of this extra time, a lot of puppies have been adopted or purchased which can cause people to become victim to scammers.

According to the Better Business Bureau, in each of the cases reported, victims were also asked to provide an alternate payment, such as a gift card, or mobile banking option that was not part of the original transaction. This is a red flag that the dealer is not legitimate and they probably don’t have the pet they are attempting to sell.

Here are some other ways to avoid puppy scams released by the Better Business Bureau:

Don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person . If that isn’t possible, conduct an internet search of the picture of the pet you are considering. If the same picture appears on multiple websites, it may be a fraud. You also can search for text from ads or testimonials, to see if the seller copied it from another site.

. If that isn’t possible, conduct an internet search of the picture of the pet you are considering. If the same picture appears on multiple websites, it may be a fraud. You also can search for text from ads or testimonials, to see if the seller copied it from another site. Avoid wiring money , if possible. Use a credit card, in case you need to dispute the charges.

, if possible. Use a credit card, in case you need to dispute the charges. Research prices for the breed you are interested in adopting. If someone is advertising a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price, you could be dealing with a fraudulent offer.

for the breed you are interested in adopting. If someone is advertising a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price, you could be dealing with a fraudulent offer. Consider reaching out to your local animal shelter. Especially during this time of quarantine, many shelters are looking for fosters to help relieve the animal’s stress and reduce overcrowding at their facilities. The Humane Society of the United States refers consumers to local shelters. They also have tips for finding a trusted breeder.

Back in 2017, the BBB conducted a study reviewing this problem and discovered that in recent years, Americans have filed tens of thousands of complaints with law enforcement, consumer organizations, and online websites. Studies have shown that an unusually high number of those victims are in their late teens or 20s.