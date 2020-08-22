Purple Heart presented to family of fallen U.S. Army vet from Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A purple heart was presented to the Foster family of a local fallen hero on the one year anniversary of his death.

U.S. Army Master Sargent Luis Deleon-Figueroa was a Chicopee native who was killed in action in Afgansatain one this day a year ago. Friday, the Military Order of the Purple Heart presented Master Sargent Deleon-Figueroa’s family with his Purple heart at his gravesite in Agawam Veterans Cemetery.

22News spoke with the family about what it means for their son to receive one of the Military’s highest honors.

“You really can’t put it into words. we just feel so blessed that we have the ability to be here,” said Ryan Campbell, Master Sgt. Deleon-Figueroa’s foster brother. “We really love Luis and appreciate him. We will never forget everything he did for his country and we are just extremely proud. Proud to be his family.”

Master Sergeant Deleon-Figueroa was just 31-years-old at the time of his death.