WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — It has been almost a year since a pedestrian accident killed a 25-year-old woman and her dog. On Saturday her family and friends paid tribute.

Last December, 25-year-old Neely Murray and her dog were killed in an accident at the intersection of Piper Road and Monastery Avenue in West Springfield. The accident lead to increased calls for pedestrian safety on the roads.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, family and friends of Murray hung purple ribbons from utility poles along both roads in her memory.

West Springfield resident Joyce Corbett explained why this tribute was so meaningful to the community, “We thought action, action helps to heal and we thought we’d put the bows on each of the poles. Purple was her favorite color, and everybody showed up and it’s been a wonderful day.”

Following the ribbon hanging, the community gathered for a moment of silence at the intersection of Piper Road and Monastery Ave.