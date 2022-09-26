SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One local vocational-technical school is paving the way for schools around the state to follow.

Roger L. Putnam Technical Academy in Springfield was highlighted by the Pioneer Institute as an example of transformation. The school was praised for their investment in modern facilities and emphasis on academic achievement.

Putnam Technical lingered near the bottom of state educational metrics such as MCAS scores and graduation rates in the early 2000s. Since then, the school has achieved dramatic improvements and high praise from the state.