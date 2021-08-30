Putnam students welcomed back to school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new beginning as thousands of Western Massachusetts students streamed back into their classrooms in the fashion the Pandemic denied them a year ago.

Mayor Sarno accompanied by School superintendent Daniel Warwick went from classroom to classroom at Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy. It was an emotional journey for them as well as the young people resuming their educational journey.

“That’s what it’s all about. It’s so thrilling to have our kids back. Have our teachers back. It’s been a long time. It’s been a challenge.” Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick

The challenge continues to build on a year of progress with the vaccination of a great many more young people. “The quicker we get vaccinated the quicker we get rid of this.” Mayor Sarno

These students and their teachers are so pleased to be back in the classroom as they were before the pandemic interrupted the process of learning.

“just getting in the classroom again.” Tonya Andre, 11th Grade English Teacher

“The toughest part has been not being around as many kids.” Mia Elizabeth, 11th Grade Student

Educators reunited after being separated from their calling for too long.