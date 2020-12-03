Putting up your Christmas lights safely

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning for those stringing up their Christmas lights, don’t overload your outlets, because that could lead to a fire.

Experts recommend putting your lights on a timer, that way they’re not running 24-7. Also, replace lights that are old, or have exposed wires. LED light bulbs use less electricity than regular bulbs.

Also, avoid plugging all of your lights into outlets, by using a power strip.

Ada Castillo of Rocky’s Ace Hardware told 22News, “I would recommend a surge protector, because whatever you have plugged into this, if anything happens in the house or if the power goes out, it only shuts off what’s plugged in here so the rest of the power in your house should be okay.”

Make sure to consult a licensed electrician if your circuit breaker trips as a result of overloading your outlets.