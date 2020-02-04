PVPC discuss housing discrimination Springfield residents face

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members joined the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission Monday night at the Valley Venture Mentors space to address housing discrimination, segregation, and other obstacles city residents face.

On the agenda were solutions to breaking down these barriers, which many community members feel has prevented them from fair access to housing.

Jacob Chacon od the Youth Action Board also attended the meeting and told 22News he hopes the funding process should be monitored to ensure fair distribution.

“I feel that there should be more evaluation for the funding, for making sure that the funding is actually put where it needs to be for the housing and not only housing but employment, and schooling, and things like that in our city,” said Chacon.

Chacon also said that these barriers mostly affect immigrants, people of color, and the LGBTQ community.