PVRC in Springfield kicks off summer-long kayak rentals; free rentals on Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club in Springfield will begin offering kayak rentals Memorial Day weekend!

According to a news release sent to 22News, PVRC will be launching ‘Andy’s Kayak Rentals’ at North Riverfront Park located on 121 West Street Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The rentals are named after Andy Vezis who was a Springfield water recreation enthusiast. In his honor, kayak rentals will be free on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

Vezis grew up in Agawam but spent most of his time in Springfield as an adult. He loved the water, rowing, swimming, and even teaching. He unfortunately passed away when he was 47-year-old due to colorectal cancer. His family now promotes CRC education and screening in his memory.

Ben Quick, Executive Director of PVRC hopes those who visit Andy’s Kayak Rental ask who he was to give them the opportunity to learn about his love of the water and outdoors. “When Andy’s friends approached me to memorialize him in connection with watersports, I shared an idea that they embraced, to name the service “Andy’s Kayak Rental,” Quick added.

To take precaution against COVID-19, PVRC is requiring all participants and staff to wear a mask except while in the boat. Boats will be disinfected after every use and social distancing rules will be enforced. There is also tight restrictions to enter the boathouse.