PVTA bus and van service changes due to winter storm

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transportation Authority has winter storm service changes that will go into effect Thursday.

Van Service (ADA Paratransit & Senior): PVTA Van service will operate at Level II Severity on Thursday. There will be life sustaining van trips only, all other trips are cancelled.

Bus Service: PVTA Bus Service will be operating at Level II Severity on Thursday. Delays are expected and the bus service will have the following detours:

Detours during Severity I & II :

  • G2                Belmont Street detour
  • G3, G5, B6, Chestnut Street detour
  • 30                 Bypass Valley Medical
  • 34/35/36       Orchard Hill & Admissions Center detours
  • R41              Mountain Road and HCC detour
  • R42              VA Hospital/Leeds detours
  • R44              Meadowbrook Apartments, Hampshire Plaza/Florence Heights/Fruit Street detours
  • Routes entering shopping centers and mall areas throughout the service area will bypass these stops if not plowed

Detours during Severity II conditions:

  • All detours identified for Severity Level I, and:
  • G1       Cannon Circle Detour
  • G2       Cottage Street / Dwight Road / Stop & Shop Detour
  • G3       Springfield Plaza/ King Westford Circle Detour
  • B4       Clyde and Sanderson Street Detour
  • G5       Central Street Detour
  • B6       Pasco Road
  • B7       Independence House / Price Rite Parking Lot Detours
  • R10     Western Mass Hospital/ East Mountain View Apartments Detour
  • P11      Kids Place/ Dwight Street/ Harrison Avenue Detours
  • R14     Pheasant Hill Detour
  • P20      Tokeneke Road/ K-Mart Plaza Detour
  • P21      Meetinghouse Road Detour
  • B23     Kids Place/  HCC/ Soldiers Home Detour
  • R24     Holyoke Hospital/ St Kobe-Pulaski Heights Detours
  • R29     The Notch Detour/Flats Detour
  • 31        SouthAmherst Detour/Boulders
  • 33        Bypass Amity St/University Drive
  • 38/39   The Notch Detour
  • R42     Williamsburg Detour
  • B43     Haigis Mall/ One Way Loop/ Amherst College Detours
  • R44     High Street/Nonotuck Street Detour
  •  45        Bypass Old Amherst Rd and/or Pelham Rd, Heatherstone Rd., Stony Hill Rd., & Gatehouse Rd.

