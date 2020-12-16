PVTA bus and van service changes due to winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transportation Authority has winter storm service changes that will go into effect Thursday.

Van Service (ADA Paratransit & Senior): PVTA Van service will operate at Level II Severity on Thursday. There will be life sustaining van trips only, all other trips are cancelled.

Bus Service: PVTA Bus Service will be operating at Level II Severity on Thursday. Delays are expected and the bus service will have the following detours:

Detours during Severity I & II :

G2 Belmont Street detour

G3, G5, B6, Chestnut Street detour

30 Bypass Valley Medical

34/35/36 Orchard Hill & Admissions Center detours

R41 Mountain Road and HCC detour

R42 VA Hospital/Leeds detours

R44 Meadowbrook Apartments, Hampshire Plaza/Florence Heights/Fruit Street detours

Routes entering shopping centers and mall areas throughout the service area will bypass these stops if not plowed

Detours during Severity II conditions: