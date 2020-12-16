PVTA bus and van service changes due to winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transportation Authority has winter storm service changes that will go into effect Thursday.
Van Service (ADA Paratransit & Senior): PVTA Van service will operate at Level II Severity on Thursday. There will be life sustaining van trips only, all other trips are cancelled.
Bus Service: PVTA Bus Service will be operating at Level II Severity on Thursday. Delays are expected and the bus service will have the following detours:
Detours during Severity I & II :
- G2 Belmont Street detour
- G3, G5, B6, Chestnut Street detour
- 30 Bypass Valley Medical
- 34/35/36 Orchard Hill & Admissions Center detours
- R41 Mountain Road and HCC detour
- R42 VA Hospital/Leeds detours
- R44 Meadowbrook Apartments, Hampshire Plaza/Florence Heights/Fruit Street detours
- Routes entering shopping centers and mall areas throughout the service area will bypass these stops if not plowed
Detours during Severity II conditions:
- All detours identified for Severity Level I, and:
- G1 Cannon Circle Detour
- G2 Cottage Street / Dwight Road / Stop & Shop Detour
- G3 Springfield Plaza/ King Westford Circle Detour
- B4 Clyde and Sanderson Street Detour
- G5 Central Street Detour
- B6 Pasco Road
- B7 Independence House / Price Rite Parking Lot Detours
- R10 Western Mass Hospital/ East Mountain View Apartments Detour
- P11 Kids Place/ Dwight Street/ Harrison Avenue Detours
- R14 Pheasant Hill Detour
- P20 Tokeneke Road/ K-Mart Plaza Detour
- P21 Meetinghouse Road Detour
- B23 Kids Place/ HCC/ Soldiers Home Detour
- R24 Holyoke Hospital/ St Kobe-Pulaski Heights Detours
- R29 The Notch Detour/Flats Detour
- 31 SouthAmherst Detour/Boulders
- 33 Bypass Amity St/University Drive
- 38/39 The Notch Detour
- R42 Williamsburg Detour
- B43 Haigis Mall/ One Way Loop/ Amherst College Detours
- R44 High Street/Nonotuck Street Detour
- 45 Bypass Old Amherst Rd and/or Pelham Rd, Heatherstone Rd., Stony Hill Rd., & Gatehouse Rd.