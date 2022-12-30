SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!

For the past 48 years, Emmett Craddock Jr. has been a driver for PVTA and has become a fixture to the company and his passengers. Emmett began his career at 24-years-old when he started working for the Springfield Street Railway in 1974. He began with a Class 1 tractor license and took classes at Central High to convert his license to a Commercial Driver’s License once new regulations were introduced.

His favorite route to drive was the Railroad Station on Friday evenings and loves his relationships with his passengers. Over his five decades in Springfield, he was always the first to volunteer to help when needed.

Congratulations on your retirement Emmett!