PVTA bus fares to resume after months of free rides

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After several months of riding fare-free, PVTA passengers now have to pay fares for rides. Starting Sunday, passengers again had to pay the going rate while boarding.

Holyoke Mayor and PVTA board member, Alex Morse, has criticized the return to full fares this quickly. Mayor Morse told PVTA Administrator, Sandra Sheehan, he wants the moratorium to continue at least through the remainder of the coronavirus crisis.

Riders, such as Springfield local Daysia Wright are also expressing their concerns.

Wright told 22News, “I kind of think it’s not fair because not a lot people can afford it because their hours are cut short and most people were kind of excited you didn’t have to pay for it anymore.”

Information on ticket prices are as follows: