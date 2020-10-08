PVTA delays possible due to power outages in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some delays within Pioneer Valley Transit Authority are possible Thursday morning due to a loss of power at the PVTA facility on Cottage Street in Springfield.

Paul Burns-Johnson, the Director of Transit Operations for the PVTA told 22News there may be some delays in service and he said they are working to get power restored as quickly as possible. View service schedules on their website.

22News is covering this story and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

