PVTA driver tested positive for COVID-19

Hampden County

pvta bus_154915

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A driver for Pioneer Valley Transit Authority has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Brandy Pelletier spokesperson for PVTA, the driver was a Route B6 driver during the week of March 16 to March 20.

PVTA Route B6

The company is following all precautions and guidelnes put forth by the CDC and Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Passengers are encouraged to practice social distancing while riding, boarding through the rear doors and not riding if you any symptoms of COVID-19.

PVTA urges public not to board if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

