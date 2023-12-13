SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bus rides through the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) are free until the end of the year and people have been taking advantage of these bus services.

No fares or passes are needed for PVTA bus and paratransit services until December 31st. This transit initiative comes after a grant in the state budget that was awarded by MassDOT. PVTA says this program is designed to give people a chance to experience the services of the transit authority and be able to travel stress free to their holiday activities.

Nelson Maldonado from Springfield says these services are a great way to give back to the community during the holidays, “No money, right now the bus free… that’s good. People can take the bus, nice, no problem.”

The PVTA hopes that the savings and increased mobility will bring in large crowds to local shops and restaurants. If you haven’t done so already, there is only two weeks left to take advantage of these free services.