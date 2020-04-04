PVTA: Only travel if absolutely necessary to maintain social distancing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several 22News viewers have reached out to us regarding social distancing protocols on PVTA buses and here’s what we found out.

According to PVTA spokesperson Brandy Pelletier, they are strongly recommending no more than 10 riders at a time on buses to allow for social distancing. But she said that instead of bus drivers by-passing riders at stops, the buses will stop and riders have the choice to either ride with the 10 people already on on-board or wait for the next bus that may or may not already have ten people on it.

Pelletier added that riders should only be taking trips that are absolutely necessary and traveling to an essential destination.

If you’re experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who tested positive, they’re urging you not to use their transportation.