PVTA releases statement after learning about rally planned for drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority on Wednesday expressed its disappointment after learning that drivers for the National Express Transit have an “informational rally” planned on Thursday.

In a news release to 22News, PVTA said during this difficult time, it’s worked diligently to ensure the needs of drivers have been met.

While PVTA is not directly involved in the negotiations, we had hoped that paratransit drivers would recognize our commitment to protecting their jobs and salaries as we respond to operational challenges across our system during these difficult times. At PVTA, the health and safety of our employees has been our main priority. For their protection during this pandemic, we implemented changes to work schedules and practices to reduce the risk of exposure. PVTA

The local transit company told 22News despite the challenging economy, there have been no employee lay off to date and maintained salaries in short term despite the significant drop in fare revenue.

We are hopeful that drivers will focus their energy on continuing to negotiate in good faith with NEXT. PVTA

PVTA is the largest regional transit authority in the state with over 188 buses, 141 vans and 24 participating member communities.