PVTA reminding passengers to wear masks on bus to prevent spread of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority is reminding passengers to stay home unless they are essential workers or traveling for life-saving reasons.

In a news release to 22News on Thursday, PVTA said anyone who needs to travel for an essential trip must wear a medical or cloth mask to cover their mouth and nose while on-board their bus to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

PVTA said it has taken several measures over the last month to help limit the spread of the virus including the following:

Reducing service to essential trips only

Recommending all passengers wear a mask

Having passengers board using the rear doors to limit exposure

Cleaning and disinfecting vehicles daily before being placed into service

The local transit authority said their drivers are frontline employees facing COVID-19 fears head on every day to make sure passengers can get to their essential destinations.

“We are tremendously grateful and appreciative of our drivers for their dedication to providing essential service during this difficult time” said PVTA spokeswoman, Brandy Pelletier. “We want to make sure that our public transit workers continue to be recognized for their tireless efforts to maintain operations, deliver essential services, and protect and serve the public.”