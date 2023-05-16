SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – PVTA bus riders have been expressing frustration over ride cancellations due to an apparent “lack of manpower.”

Like so many employers throughout Massachusetts and all over the country, staffing shortages have led to labor-related service adjustments for PVTA. 22News received a complaint from a viewer about a cancellation notice they received Monday with “manpower” blamed for the disruption.

When asked about inadequate staffing, PVTA said, “We have intermittent staffing shortages throughout our service area that necessitate the elimination of a run when staffing is not available to cover a shift. Drivers make every attempt to cover unfilled shifts and are consistently picking up extra shifts to fill these service gaps.”

Hector Garcia is a regular rider with PVTA. He told 22News he has noticed the limited rotation of bus drivers, “Sometimes there’s a delay, there are times where it’s running smooth but like I see some of the workers, they are working extra hard.”

PVTA says they have been making continuous hiring efforts to restore service, including increased help wanted advertising and incentives for new hires, like paying for driver’s CDL Licenses. PVTA added that budget constraints are adding to the issue.