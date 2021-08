SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re in the Springfield area looking to get vaccinated, the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority will be hosting a free vaccine clinic at their administrative office in Springfield.

They’re getting help from Curative, the same group that runs the Eastfield Mall site. You can register here before showing up.

This clinic will be running from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, at 2808 Main Street in Springfield.