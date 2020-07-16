PVTA to resume fares for all passengers on July 19th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – PVTA passengers have been riding fare-free these past few months but fares will be back beginning on July 19th.

The fare collection moratorium ends Saturday night. Starting Sunday, passengers will again pay the going rate ranging from 75-cents for senior citizens to a $1.50 for all other passengers, with the exception of children who will again pay 90-cents to board a PVTA bus.

Holyoke Mayor and PVTA board member Alex Morse has criticized the return to full fares this quickly.

Mayor Morse told PVTA Administrator Sandara Sheehan he wants the moratorium continued at least through the remainder of the coronavirus crisis.