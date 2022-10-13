HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts awarded two local residents as this year’s recipients of the Pynchon Medal.

These medals are awarded to give public recognition to people in the region who have distinguished civic service.

Carol Cutting is a broadcasting pioneer who’s brings representation of women and the Black Community through the airwaves. And the other recipient, Sherry Elander, is a transition specialist who advocates for access and opportunity for all students in special education services.

More than 200 people have been inducted into The Order of William Pynchon since it’s founding in 1915.