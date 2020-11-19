Pynchon Plaza in downtown Springfield reopening after $4M project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A downtown Springfield park that has been in need of improvements for many years is re-opening to the public Thursday.

Pynchon Plaza, which connects Dwight Street to Chestnut Street, will officially re-open Thursday morning, following a $4 million rehabilitation project.

The work included removing the old steps and elevator that was installed back in the 1970s. Grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts promises to turn the plaza into a “vibrant public space through innovative multi-media art installations.”

Pynchon Plaza is seen as an important link between the Springfield Library and Museums and the rest of the downtown area.