Qualifications for issuing Amber Alerts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What are the qualifications for an Amber Alert to be issued?

22News found this information on the official Amber Alert government website. It states:

There must be a reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred

The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death

There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an Amber Alert to assist in the recovery of the child

The abduction is of a child aged 17 years or younger

“You have to be pretty certain that the child abduction where you have enough information to give for the state police to give out an Amber alert,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said. “And we want to be certain about that information. So, we gave it so we gave it to locals, and we were working on a lot quicker than that. And the amber alert actually came out a little bit later than what it did for the rest of the state.”

The Amber Alert system started in 1996. AMBER stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.

The alert system was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman. She was kidnaped while riding her bike in Arlington, TX, and murdered.