Qualifying families not taking advantage of WIC benefits, audit says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new state audit shows that many women and families who qualify for WIC benefits – don’t take advantage of them.

On Friday the Massachusetts state auditor participated in a roundtable discussion to find out why.

Suzanne Bump spoke with the areas elected officials, stakeholders, and WIC program participants to talk about the issues highlighted in the report.

That new audit was released earlier this week. It found the biggest issue is transportation options.

It also cited provider locations, particularly in the western part of the state, were just too far to get to. Suzanne Bump, the Massachusetts State Auditor, told 22News that certain communities don’t even have access to sign up for WIC benefits.

“You see how isolated some of the communities are here, so there’s difficulty getting access to the program itself to sign up for the program,” said Bump.

Language and Immigration Status were also highlighted as issues.

Bump is calling on the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the Department of Public Health, which administers the program, to address these barriers.

We should also mention the audit gave suggestions on how to overcome the barriers. These included mobile WIC sites and more translation to different languages.