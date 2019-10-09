“Queer Eye” star Wesley Hamilton shares inspiring life story with Springfield College students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield welcomed a big name Tuesday night from one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

Hundreds gathered at Springfield College where “Queer Eye” star Wesley Hamilton shared his story about physical and emotional recovery after being paralyzed from the waist down by a gunshot wound.

Springfield College’s dean of students told 22News, Hamilton’s story of resilience is one that empowers students.

“His message is very inspiring,” said Sue Nowlan, dean of students at Springfield College. “The story of his life and the challenges he’s been through and how he’s used the strength of his spirit and his mind to challenge his body to do amazing things.”

Hamilton is the founder of “Disabled But Not Really,” an organization that advocates for the wellness of those with physical disabilities through nutrition and fitness.