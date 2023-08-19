HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department rescued a raccoon that was stuck in a storm drain at Holyoke Community College (HCC) Saturday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, the raccoon’s head was stuck inside of the storm drain at HCC.

When crews arrived, an Animal Control officer and the HCC police were able to cut the grate and free the raccoon.

After the raccoon was rescued, it was last seen waddling away into the woods.