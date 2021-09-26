Race for East Longmeadow Endowment Fund starts at 9 a.m.

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2021 Spartan Sprint 5k Run/Walk for Education kicks off this Sunday at 9 a.m. in East Longmeadow.

The event starts at East Longmeadow High School located at 180 Maple Street in East Longmeadow. Registration starts at 8 a.m. The purpose of the run is to fund items that are considered “extras” or things not covered in the standard school budget. In the past, these runs have funded robotics programs, smart boards, a 3-D printer, listening centers and storyboard sets, microscopes, career planning technology and guidance materials, TV studio editing equipment and many other teaching tools and items.

The cost to enter the race is $30, however there is also an “Injured Reserve Tent” option where instead of running participants can enjoy the event without running. The cost of entering the “Injured Reserve Tent” is $100.

The run was organized by the East Longmeadow Educational Endowment, a nonprofit group established in 1995 by concerned citizens in East Longmeadow.

The race will be followed by an award ceremony at 10 a.m. and a children’s fun run starting at 10:30 a.m.