Rachel’s Table anti-hunger fundraising event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table is holding its annual Bountiful Bowls fundraiser online Thursday night.

The local anti-hunger program is holding the event via Zoom between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Former 22News Anchor Barry Kriger will serve as emcee for the program.

This year, Rachel’s Table’s operations increased 40 percent, delivering more than 525,000 pounds of food due to increased need from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bountiful Bowls fundraising event allows Rachel’s Table to continue to fund programs in the Pioneer Valley that support food security,” says Jodi Falk, Rachel’s Table director. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant surge in the number of families struggling with food insecurity, which is why we are so grateful to have the Arbella Insurance Foundation matching every donation Rachel’s Table receives for Bountiful Bowls this month. Normally, $1 can provide four meals but with the support of the Arbella Insurance Foundation, that dollar can now provide up to eight meals.”

Suze Goldman of MSW and the Founder and CEO of Pride Store Bob and his wife Roberta Bolduc are the honorees being recognized. Congressman Jim McGovern along with Senator Eric Lesser will be featured during this year’s Bountiful Bowls event.