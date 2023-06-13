HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Celebrating 30 years of fighting hunger in western Massachusetts Tuesday night.

It was a show of support for Rachel’s Table at the Log Cabin, for the organizations Bountiful Bowls fundraiser. Rachel’s Table has gone from helping 12 shelters, to nearly 64 shelters with food insecurity over the years.

Ten women who founded Rachel’s Table in Springfield were honored, along with four mentors who helped with its recent growth phase. Springfield has grown into a full-fledged hunger alleviation program, Jodi Falk, the director of Rachel’s Table telling 22News that’s why it’s now a nonprofit entity.

Falk says, “It allows us to do so much more, more quickly. It was just the right time for us. The main reason is a sad reason, the need has grown but we are there to meet it and this is the best way for us to do that.”

Additionally, Arbella Insurance Foundation was recognized for starting the Rachel’s Table Growing Gardens program, which helps those who are food insecure grow their own food.