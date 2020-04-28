Rachel’s Table deliver meals to health care workers at Mercy Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table is providing lunch for health care workers at Mercy Medical Center Tuesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Kitchen in Longmeadow is preparing and delivering the meals at 10:30 a.m. 22News is covering this story and will update as soon as new information is available.

Rachel’s Table, a program of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, and the Kitchen received donations of hundreds of sandwiches, chips, and fresh fruit and will distribute them to essential care staff providing services at the hospital. The program is to show appreciation for the staff at Mercy but to also support local small businesses.

“We are grateful to Rachel’s Table, and all of our community partners, for their support of our health care colleagues on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. This demonstration of appreciation not only provides a welcome respite for colleagues, but it also reminds them of our strong connection to the local community,” Deborah Bitsoli, President of Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates stated.

This is Rachel’s Table’s second meal delivery to the staff at a local health care facility. There are few people doing more to protect us and those we love during this COVID-19 outbreak. If you’d like to help you can donate here.