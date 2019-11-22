Rachel’s Table delivering turkeys throughout Hampden county

SPRINGIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table, the food rescue program of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, began distributing turkey dinners Friday that will benefit some 2,000 people in need on Thanksgiving Day.

Longmeadow’s Big Y supermarket was the staging area for deliveries of 500 turkeys to Springfield area agencies that help the poor.

“There is so much need in this area,” Sarah Maniaci, associate director of Rachel’s Table, told 22News. “We’re bringing this to more than ten agencies to feed the hungry band the homeless.

The 10-year-old Thanksgiving meal program called Daydie’s Thanksgiving Fund was started by the Hochberg family in memory of a loved one.

Some of the agencies receiving the gift of Thanksgiving turkeys are the Gray House in Springfield, Margaret’s Pantry in Holyoke and the Valley Opportunity Council in Chicopee.