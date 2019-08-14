Rachel’s Table delivers milk to local residents in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local nonprofit organization delivered milk to more than a dozen agencies that serve people struggling with hunger.

Rachel’s Table’s Teen Board is on a mission to help families that struggle with hunger during the summer. The organizations Teen Board Milk Caravan went to 14 agencies in Hampden County Wednesday to deliver shelf-stable milk to residents in need.

Rachel’s Table purchased the milk using a grant from the Bernice and Joseph Kalicka Milk project. 22News was there as volunteers delivered the milk to the Teen Living Center on Jefferson Street in Springfield.

“At first I was like wow, but I was thankful for it because not a lot of people are nice like that,” resident Tanaya Jackson said.

Volunteer Judy Ingis told 22News, “Every agency we deliver milk to are thrilled to see us, we are bringing something so essential.”

“And it’s wonderful for the teens to see the good work they are doing,” Ingis added. “There is nothing more essential than feeding our hungry neighbors.”

Rachel’s Table is made up of more than 230 volunteers. The non-profit’s been feeding families in need for 27 years.

Rachel’s Table also delivered milk to the Gray House, Square One and the Longmeadow Food Pantry.